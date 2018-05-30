Mesa industrial property sold to Capps Rent-A-Car

The $1.75 million sale of an industrial building in Mesa is a recent transaction closed by NAI Horizon professionals.

Mark Wilcke

Mark Wilcke negotiated the sale of a 6,855-square-foot industrial property, representing both the buyer, 1426 W. Broadway Group LLC, and the seller, Capps Rent-A-Car, for $1.75 million. The property is at 1426 W. Broadway Road in Mesa.

