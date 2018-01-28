Meetings from the calendar

Editor’s note: Items on the calendar page of the monthly printed Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent newspaper run free of charge as space is available. Please submit items by e-mail to ajeditor@newszap.com by the fifth of the month for the newspaper that runs mid-month to mid-month.
Superstition Mountains Community Facilities District No. 1: Meetings are held at 8 a.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month in the district board room, 5661 S. Ironwood Drive in Apache Junction. Agendas are posted at www.smcfd.org.
Apache Junction City Council Study Sessions: Regularly scheduled study sessions of the Apache Junction City Council are held at 7 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. Agendas are posted at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Apache Junction City Council meetings: Regularly scheduled meetings of the Apache Junction City Council are held at 7 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays of the month in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. Agendas are posted at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Water Utilities Community Facilities District meetings: Regularly scheduled meetings of the Water Utilities Community Facilities District (made up of members of the Apache Junction City Council) are held at 6 p.m. the third Tuesday of the month or as needed in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. Agendas are posted at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Board of Adjustment Meetings: Regularly scheduled meetings of the Apache Junction Board of Adjustment are held at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of the month or as needed at the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. Agendas are posted at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Superstition Fire and Medical District Board Meetings: The Superstition Fire and Medical District board meets at 5:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month or as needed at the district’s administrative office, 565 N. Idaho Road. Agendas are posted at http://sfmd.az.gov under “SFMD Board of Directors.”
Library Board of Trustees Meetings: The board generally meets at 6:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at the Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road. Learn more at https://www.ajpl.org/library-board/.
Board of Supervisors meetings: The Pinal County Board of Supervisors meets at 9:30 a.m. the first and third Mondays or as needed in the Board of Supervisors Hearing Room, Administrative Complex, 135 N. Pinal St. in Florence. Agendas are posted at http://www.pinalcountyaz.gov/bos/Pages/AgendaMinutes.aspx.
Planning and Zoning Commission: Meetings of the Apache Junction Planning and Zoning Commission are held at 7 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of the month or as needed at the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. Agendas are posted at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.