Meeting on 2020 General Plan on June 19

As the city of Apache Junction continues its process of updating the city’s General Plan, the next public meeting on the project is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 19.

The meeting will be held in Room B-117 of the Apache Junction Multi-generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road.

The city is required to update and adopt its General Plan for the community every 10 years. Citizens are encouraged to help guide the future of the city by participating in this important planning process, according to a release.

The city has set up a webpage at ajcity.net/gp2020 to explain the plan, its elements, the schedule and adoption, which is scheduled for August 2020.

For more information about the General Plan or if you have any questions related to the plan, call planner Sidney Urias at 480-474-5087.

