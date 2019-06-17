Meeting in Gold Canyon June 18 on Woodbury Fire

The location and size of the Woodbury Fire about 10 p.m. June 16, according to inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6382/.

Firefighting efforts on the north end of the Woodbury Fire burning in the Superstition Wilderness continue to focus on protecting campgrounds, infrastructure, powerlines and businesses along State Route 88.

There are no threats to the communities of Gold Canyon, Apache Junction, Kings Ranch, Queen Valley Estates and Superior. The human-caused Woodbury Fire that started 5 miles northwest of Superior is now 36,490 acres and is 0% contained, according to a 10:23 p.m. June 16 release from the Arizona Emergency Information Network.

The incident management team for the Woodbury Fire will have a community meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, at Gold Canyon United Methodist Church, 6640 S. Kings Ranch Road.

June 14 photo of the northwest corner of the Woodbury Fire burning Thursday afternoon from inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6382.

Fire growth to the west toward Circle Mountain was reported Sunday and six helicopters and air tankers were used to drop water on hot spots to slow the fire’s spread. East of the fire, firefighters scouted for locations to construct fire breaks near the eastern boundary of the Superstition Wilderness to keep the fire from spreading eastward. Firefighters will continue this work over the next several days, according to the release.

Closures due to the fire include: State Route 88 from Needle Vista east to the junction of SR88 and SR188. The closure includes: Tortilla Flat, Canyon Lake, Apache Lake and campsites along SR88 within the road-closure area. The following areas remain open and accessible to the public: Lower Salt River, Saguaro Lake, Roosevelt Lake, Bartlett Lake, Tonto National Monument Visitor Center and Lost Dutchman State Park, according to the release.

“Fire activity increased along the southwestern edge of the Woodbury Fire and spread further onto state land. Five air tankers were used to slow the fire’s spread,” the release states.

Structure protection also continued along the northern portion of the fire at Tortilla Flat, with the intent to continue burnout operations from Tortilla Flat west to Mesquite Flat, south of SR88. Firefighters continued to reinforce existing firelines along SR88 to keep the fire from progressing north.

A smoke column was visible Sunday from several locations including Superior and Apache Junction. The smoke was a result of increased fire behavior along the eastern edge of the fire, just north of Iron Mountain, according to the release.

High temperatures, low humidity and an abundance of continuous grass contributed to the increased fire behavior, the release states.

The Arizona Emergency Information Network is the state’s official source for emergency updates, preparedness advice and hazards information, and related resources, according to ein.az.gov.

The Woodbury Fire information line is 505-399-2439, the e-mail address is 2019.woodbury@firenet.gov, and the website is inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6382.

