Mayor Serdy serves as newly-elected board chairman of Gateway Airport

Apache Junction Mayor Jeff Serdy has been recently elected chairman of the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Authority.

The airport authority board elects the chair and other officers from the six board members on an annual basis, according to a press release about the board electing officers at a summer meeting.

Gila River Indian Community Lieutenant Gov. Robert Stone will serve as vice chair, Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney will serve as secretary, interim Phoenix Mayor Thelda Williams will serve as treasurer, Mesa Mayor John Giles and Gilbert Mayor Jenn Daniels will serve as directors, noted the release.

“Gateway Airport is a major economic engine not only for the Phoenix East Valley, but the state of Arizona as a whole,” Mr. Serdy said in a prepared statement. “I am honored to chair the board as we work together to build upon the recent success we have seen with SkyBridge Arizona, growing commercial passenger traffic and increased interest in the airport. The jobs created and economic impact to surrounding communities are vital to our growing economy.”

Elected Apache Junction mayor in August of 2016, Mr. Serdy began his two-year term in January of 2017. The entrepreneur and avid outdoor enthusiast, is the founder and owner of AJI Sporting Goods, one of the largest privately owned outdoor sporting goods store in the East Valley, the release stated.

He was elected to two terms as a council member in June 2007 and was instrumental in forming the Apache Junction Focal Point and Community Tourism Committee, the release said, adding that he also served as a member of the Governor’s Tourism Advisory Council.

For information about Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport: gatewayairport.com.

