May 24 last day of SR88 restrictions east of Tortilla Flat to Roosevelt Lake

Roadwork is being done on State Route 88 north of Apache Junction. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for delays while crews apply chip seal on State Route 88 beginning near Tortilla Flat and continuing for 7 miles east toward Roosevelt Lake.

Work began Monday, May 21, and is scheduled to occur 6 a.m.-5 p.m. through Thursday, May 24.

SR 88 is narrowed to one alternating lane of travel while pavement preservation work is underway.

Flaggers and a pilot car operation will direct drivers through the work zone, according to a release.

No construction work is scheduled on State Route 88 over the Memorial Day weekend.

For more information on the State Route 88 project, visit the project website at azdot.gov/SR88.

Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.

