May 24 last day of SR88 restrictions east of Tortilla Flat to Roosevelt Lake

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for delays while crews apply chip seal on State Route 88 beginning near Tortilla Flat and continuing for 7 miles east toward Roosevelt Lake.

Work began Monday, May 21, and is scheduled to occur 6 a.m.-5 p.m. through Thursday, May 24.

SR 88 is narrowed to one alternating lane of travel while pavement preservation work is underway.

Flaggers and a pilot car operation will direct drivers through the work zone, according to a release.

No construction work is scheduled on State Route 88 over the Memorial Day weekend.

For more information on the State Route 88 project, visit the project website at azdot.gov/SR88.

Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.

