Maricopa County Attorney’s Office continues “Don’t Leave Me Behind” campaign

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office “Don’t Leave Me Behind” campaign reminds people about leaving pets and children in hot vehicles.

With a month left in the vehicular heatstroke awareness campaign, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office continues promoting preventing lives lost this year, according to a press release.

The release noted the partnership with Arizona Humane Society, Phoenix Children’s Hospital and Penguin Air & Plumbing to promote the safety message.

“It was exactly this time last year in our campaign that we saw the tragic deaths of two young children in Maricopa County due to being left in a hot vehicle. We must not become complacent given that these types of deaths are 100 percent preventable,” said Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery in a prepared statement.

Nationwide, there have been 29 reported incidents of children dying after being left in unattended vehicles this year, the release noted, adding that this summer, Maricopa County has had no reported cases of a child or pet dying from vehicular heat stroke.

Despite statistics indicating the effectiveness of the campaign’s message, about two weeks ago, a four-year-old boy was left in a parked car at Lake Pleasant until freed by a “Good Samaritan,” who assisted until emergency responders arrived, detailed the release.

While this was a positive outcome, and an example of “awareness in action,” the release stated that leaving a child or pet in a vehicle is potentially fatal and can result in a criminal charge.

More information, tips and videos on the “Don’t Leave Me Behind” vehicular heatstroke awareness campaign and the “Good Samaritan” law can be found at safekidsaz.org/vehicular-heatstroke.

