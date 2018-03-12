Margie Grimh-Goffin, co-owner of The Dolly Steamboat, dies

Margie Grimh-Goffin, 90, died March 10 in Apache Junction. She was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
She met and married Roger Grimh and they were owners of The Dolly Steamboat.
After Mr. Grimh’s passing, Mrs. Grimh was reacquainted with Sidney Goffin of Radisson, Wisconsin, and they were married.
She is survived by her husband, Sidney Goffin; children, Stephen Grimh, Rodney Grimh, Cynthia Deloseur and Jefferey Grimh; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 14, with the Mass of the resurrection following at 11 a.m. at St. George Roman Catholic Parish, 300 E. 16th Ave. in Apache Junction.
Immediate family to attend private entombment at Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery, 7900 E. Main St. in Mesa.
The Apache Junction Independent is delivered weekly.