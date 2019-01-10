Man ejected from vehicle died at scene of Jan. 9 accident, official says

The vehicle on U.S. Highway 60, just west of Mountain View Road. (SFMD)

A man died when the vehicle he was riding in rolled several times and he was ejected, a Superstition Fire and Medical District official said.

The fire district responded to the single-vehicle accident at about 7:30 p.m. Jan. 9 on U.S. Highway 60, just west of Mountain View Road, SFMD Assistant Chief/Fire Marshal Richard Ochs said in a release.

“Two adult males were reported to be in the vehicle, which may have rolled several times. One person was ejected from the vehicle and had succumbed to his injuries at the scene,” he said.

“The second passenger was treated by fire district paramedics and transported by ambulance to a trauma center. This was the second fatal accident to occur on U.S. 60, just east of Apache Junction, in five days,” Assistant Chief Ochs said.

