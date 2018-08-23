Maintenance work begins Sept. 10 on section of Apache Trail

The city of Apache Junction will be conducting street maintenance on Apache Trail from Meridian Drive to Idaho Road Monday-Friday, Sept. 10-14.

Work will involve crack sealing and the application of a new pavement preservation seal with refreshed street striping, officials stated in a release.

Sept. 10-11, lane restrictions are scheduled 6 a.m.-4 p.m., affecting one lane of traffic in both directions.

Sept. 12-14, lane restrictions are set to start at 10 p.m. and will continue into the early morning hours each day, affecting one to two lanes of traffic in both directions.

Access will be maintained for businesses and side streets.

No full street closures are planned.

Any questions related to this project should be directed to the Apache Junction Public Works Department, 480-982-1055.

