Maintenance work begins Sept. 10 on section of Apache Trail

Aug 23rd, 2018 · by · Comments:

The city of Apache Junction will be conducting street maintenance on Apache Trail from Meridian Drive to Idaho Road Monday-Friday, Sept. 10-14.

Road work will take place along Apache Trail from Meridian Drive to Idaho Road Monday-Friday, Sept. 10-14. (Submitted photo)

Work will involve crack sealing and the application of a new pavement preservation seal with refreshed street striping, officials stated in a release.

Sept. 10-11, lane restrictions are scheduled 6 a.m.-4 p.m., affecting one lane of traffic in both directions.

Sept. 12-14, lane restrictions are set to start at 10 p.m. and will continue into the early morning hours each day, affecting one to two lanes of traffic in both directions.

Access will be maintained for businesses and side streets.

No full street closures are planned.

Any questions related to this project should be directed to the Apache Junction Public Works Department, 480-982-1055.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags: · · · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie