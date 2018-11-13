Magma Copper smelter chimney stack safely demolished

Resolution Copper’s demolition contractor on Nov. 10 safely completed the controlled demolition of the Magma Copper smelter’s chimney stack.

The stack at the West Plant adjacent to the Town of Superior was structurally unsound and posed a threat to safety, according to a release.

“Resolution Copper’s No. 1 priority is ensuring the health and safety of our employees and the community, and finalizing this latest phase of the 15-year reclamation effort is a vital step in fulfilling our commitment to health, safety and environmental stewardship,” according to the release.

“In addition to proactively addressing the safety threat posed by the crumbling chimney stack, it was also necessary to remove smelter structures in order to clean all contaminants out of the soil that had accumulated during five decades of the Magma Copper Company’s smelting operations, which started in 1924 and ended in 1971,” according to the release.

“Safe removal and cleanup of the smelter complex is a major milestone in Resolution Copper’s broader reclamation of the West Plant property adjacent to Superior, which began in 2005 and is on schedule for completion in 2020,” the release states.

“Being a good neighbor is extremely important to Resolution Copper. We are dedicated to making Superior a cleaner and safer place to live and work,” Andrew Lye, Resolution Copper project director, said in the release.

“When the company took over the West Plant property in 2004, restoring the land was a top priority, and the safe removal of the smelter was unfortunately required for us to finish the job,” he said.

“As we bid farewell to the smelter stack, we are reminded of all that it has represented to generations of our citizens,” Superior Mayor Mila Besich Lira said in the release.

“It is an iconic reminder of every miner, engineer, craftsman and staff who have worked the Magma mine. It has been a symbol of our mining history, the industry that created Superior and the families which made Superior a community,” she said.

The Resolution Copper Project is operated by Resolution Copper Mining, which is a limited liability company owned 55 percent by Resolution Copper Company (a Rio Tinto PLC subsidiary) and 45 percent by BHP Copper Inc. (a BHP Billiton PLC subsidiary). For more information, go to resolutioncopper.com.

