Lost Dutchman Days Queen Isaac accepts ’50 Pink Horse Breast Cancer Challenge’

Then-queen candidate Ashley Issac greets the judges in January 2017 at the Lost Dutchman Days royalty competition. (Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newsmedia)

Ashley Isaac, 2018 Lost Dutchman Days queen, has accepted the “50 Pink Horse Breast Cancer Challenge.”

“This is a challenge that rodeo queens from all over the country are participating in,” Heidi Erickson, Lost Dutchman Days royalty director, said in a release.

“Ashley will be riding horses throughout the entire month of October to reach her goal of at least 50.  With these rides she will dedicate the ride to breast-cancer survivors, fighters and those who have lost the battle. Also, she is collecting pledges for each horse ridden, along with any other donation given,” she said.

Ms. Isaac on Oct. 21 will be riding as many different horses as possible at the Apache Junction Rodeo Grounds, 1590 E. Lost Dutchman Blvd. in Apache Junction.

For more information, go to facebook.com/LDDRodeoQueens and facebook.com/50PinkHorsesOctoberChallenge.

The 2019 Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo is Feb. 22-24. For more information, go to lostdutchmandays.org.

