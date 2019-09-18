Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway ramp closure at Higley Road Sept. 21

Arizona Department of Transportation crews are to repair the concrete wall, barriers and curbs. (ADOT)

Drivers who travel the eastbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway in Mesa should plan for an on-ramp closure at Higley Road while Arizona Department of Transportation crews repair the concrete wall, barriers and curbs.

Closures are:

The ramp will be closed 4 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.

Drivers can use the on-ramps at Greenfield and Recker roads to enter the freeway.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.

For more information, call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu.

For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.