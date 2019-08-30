Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway closures, delays in Mesa begin Sept. 7

A fog seal truck on an Arizona freeway. (Arizona Department of Transportation)

Drivers who travel Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway in Tempe and Mesa should plan for several closures between the Loop 101 Pima Freeway and U.S. Highway 60 Superstition Freeway in the coming weeks.

Arizona Department of Transportation crews are scheduled to complete fog seal work, which protects and extends the life of the pavement. Signage will direct drivers to alternate routes and sections of the roadway will be reopened as work progresses throughout the day.

Closures and delays include:

Eastbound Loop 202 will be closed from Loop 101 Pima Freeway to Higley Road, from 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, to 12:01 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 8. Drivers can use McKellips Road as a detour route. Eastbound Loop 202 on- and off-ramps also will be closed in the project area.

Eastbound Loop 202 will be closed from Higley Road to U.S. Highway 60 from 12:01 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, to 12:01 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9. Drivers can use Power Road as a detour route. Eastbound Loop 202 on- and off-ramps also will be closed in the project area.

Westbound Loop 202 will be closed from U.S. Highway 60 to Higley Road from 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, to 12:01 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 15. Drivers can use Power Road as a detour route. Westbound Loop 202 on- and off-ramps also will be closed in the project area.

Westbound Loop 202 will be closed from Higley Road to Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) from 12:01 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, to 12:01 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16. Drivers can use McKellips Road as a detour route. Westbound Loop 202 on- and off-ramps also will be closed in the project area.

ADOT is working to preserve pavement conditions on several Valley freeways this fall. To find out why this work is so important, and where other projects are scheduled to occur, got to azdot.gov/projects/central-district-projects/pavement-preservation-projects.

Loop 202 in Mesa will again be closed Sept. 14-15, according to azdot.gov/projects/central-district-projects/pavement-preservation-projects.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu.

For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.