Local residents appear on Fox News TV town hall on immigration

Fox News contacted Pam Burks of Gold Canyon, who also is the Gold Canyon Republican Club chairman, to appear and bring guests to a national town hall meeting for a bipartisan discussion on immigration with host Harris Faulkner.

It aired at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16.

The event highlighted taped interviews with U.S. senate candidates Democrat Kyrsten Sinema and Republican Martha McSally, along with three panel guests: Art Del Cueto, vice president of the National Border Patrol Council; Erika Andiola, Latino outreach spokeswoman; and Jim Chilton, a fifth-generation Arizona rancher whose ranch is on the U.S./Mexico border, according to a release.

Ms. Burks brought six guests, three who spoke on national television. They were former Pinal County Supervisor Bryan Martyn; Jack McClaren, a recent Pinal County candidate for constable; and Walter “Harvey” Clark, a local businessman and Superstition Mountain Rotary Club program director.

“The experience was exciting and very informative,” Ms. Burks said in the release.

“Being part of a national TV production and seeing up close how it all comes together was amazing – the producer, the second producer, the makeup artist, how they count down, the lights, the cameras all with perfect timing,” she said.

“Harris Faulkner is a beautiful, professional, smart, compassionate woman who was genuinely interested in hearing from all sides,” Ms. Burks said in the release.

“When the event concluded, Harris asked the audience for a show of hands as to whom they will be voting for and the majority supported Martha McSally,” she said.

The event is on YouTube at “Town Hall America with Harris Faulkner 9/16/18 | Fox News September 16, 2018.”

For information on the Gold Canyon Republican Club, call Ms. Burks at 480-214-5555.

