Litigation regarding Hitching Post topic of Apache Junction council executive session

Ongoing litigation with Hitching Post Pizza and Pub and negotiations for the purchase, sale or lease of real property are to be discussed with the city’s attorneys at the Apache Junction City Council’s Aug. 6 closed-door executive session.

The Apache Junction City Council is to meet in executive session, which is not open to the public, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, in the City Council Conference Room, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.

The executive session is for discussion or consultation with the city’s attorneys for purposes of legal advice and discussion or consultation with the city’s attorneys in order to consider the city’s position and instruct the attorneys regarding the city’s position regarding contracts that are the subject of negotiations, in pending or contemplated litigation or in settlement discussions conducted in order to avoid or resolve litigation regarding Mehmood Mohiuddin, Hitching Post Pizza and Pub LLC, on the potential fourth amendment development agreement and negotiations for the purchase, sale or lease of real property, according to the agenda.

Arizona Revised Statutes § 38-431.03(A)(3), § 38-431.03(A)(4) and § 38-431.03(A)(7) are cited in the agenda. They are, according to azleg.gov:

38-431.03(A)(3): Discussion or consultation for legal advice with the attorney or attorneys of the public body.

38-431.03(A)(4) : Discussion or consultation with the attorneys of the public body in order to consider its position and instruct its attorneys regarding the public body’s position regarding contracts that are the subject of negotiations, in pending or contemplated litigation or in settlement discussions conducted in order to avoid or resolve litigation.

38-431.03(A)(7): Discussions or consultations with designated representatives of the public body in order to consider its position and instruct its representatives regarding negotiations for the purchase, sale or lease of real property.

