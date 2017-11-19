Limited-edition holiday ornaments for sale from Friends of Apache Junction

The city of Apache Junction is supporting this year’s sale of limited edition tree ornaments by the non-profit Friends of Apache Junction, which supports community programs.
The glass light-up ornaments feature an image of the Superstition Mountains and, when illuminated, snowflakes that shine on the body of the ornament. Each ornament comes with three mercury-free alkaline button cell batteries.
Only 100 of these collectible ornaments remain. The cost is $5 each. All proceeds benefit the Friends of Apache Junction and their programs that support the community. Over the last eight years, the Friends have raised more than $464,000 to support police, youth, and animal control programs. Projects supported includes: scholarships, the Paws and Claws Care Center, Fit Families program in the parks and recreation department, TGIF student lunch program, cancer research, and the police department’s canine/drug search team.
Ornaments are on sale at the following locations:
- Apache Junction Development Services office, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. (Building D), Apache Junction
- Apache Junction Multi-generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road, Apache Junction
- Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce, 567 W. Apache Trail, Apache Junction
For additional information, call Roger Hacker at 480-474-5086 or e-mail rhacker@ajcity.net.