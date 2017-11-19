Limited-edition holiday ornaments for sale from Friends of Apache Junction

Nov 19th, 2017 · by · Comments:

(Photo courtesy of the city of Apache Junction )

The city of Apache Junction is supporting this year’s sale of limited edition tree ornaments by the non-profit Friends of Apache Junction, which supports community programs.

The glass light-up ornaments feature an image of the Superstition Mountains and, when illuminated, snowflakes that shine on the body of the ornament. Each ornament comes with three mercury-free alkaline button cell batteries.

Only 100 of these collectible ornaments remain. The cost is $5 each. All proceeds benefit the Friends of Apache Junction and their programs that support the community. Over the last eight years, the Friends have raised more than $464,000 to support police, youth, and animal control programs. Projects supported includes: scholarships, the Paws and Claws Care Center, Fit Families program in the parks and recreation department, TGIF student lunch program, cancer research, and the police department’s canine/drug search team.

Ornaments are on sale at the following locations:

  • Apache Junction Development Services office, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. (Building D), Apache Junction
  • Apache Junction Multi-generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road, Apache Junction
  • Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce, 567 W. Apache Trail, Apache Junction

For additional information, call Roger Hacker at 480-474-5086 or e-mail rhacker@ajcity.net.

Tags:

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie