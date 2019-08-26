Lighting Arizona Purple kick-off event recognizes October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Arizona is committed to raising awareness by lighting the State Capitol dome purple as a symbol of strength and hope in support of domestic violence victims and survivors. (azgovernor.gov)

The Governor’s Office of Youth, Faith and Family invites all to a Lighting Arizona Purple kick-off event to recognize October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

It is 6-7 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Arizona State Capitol, House Lawn 1700 W. Washington St. in Phoenix. Register at events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07egj7tcrfe5ee4082&oseq=&c=&ch=.

“Arizona is committed to raising awareness by lighting the State Capitol dome purple as a symbol of strength and hope in support of domestic violence victims and survivors,” according to a release.

Join Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and the Governor’s Office of Youth, Faith and Family to remind those who are experiencing domestic violence that #ItCanStop and help #EndDVinAZ, the release states.

