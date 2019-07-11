Leslie’s names Superstition Shadows Aquatic Center in top 10 ‘must-see’ pools list

Superstition Shadows Aquatic Center is at 1091 W. Southern Ave. in Apache Junction. (Submitted photo)

Superstition Shadows Aquatic Center in Apache Junction has been named one of the 10 must-see pools of 2019 by Leslie’s, a swimming pool supply retailer.

The announcement July 11 —National Swimming Pool Day — highlights 10 pools that showcase innovative design, thoughtful details, stunning views and unique features, according to a release.

The list includes public pools and aquatic parks as well as high-end hotel pools and resort destination pools, the release states.

Superstition Shadows Aquatic Center, 1091 W. Southern Ave., “boasts two waterslides, a zero-depth entrance and a pipe water fountain play feature, as well as an Olympic-sized pool for laps and a whirlpool. The public pool is family friendly and offers swim lessons for ages 6 months and up, a rotating lineup of food trucks in the parking lot and special events like a Teen Glow Night and Dive-In Movies,” the release states.

“Summer fun just isn’t complete without a trip to the pool,” Leslie’s President and CEO Steve Ortega said in the release. “Whether it offers a relaxing beachfront for sunbathing or a diving board for the perfect cannonball, we encourage everyone to enjoy some pool time with family and friends – on National Swimming Pool Day and all summer long.”

The other pools listed in the top 10 are:

Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa – Dana Point, California.

Hyatt Hill Country Resort – San Antonio.

Amangiri – Canyon Point, Utah.

Heights Family Aquatic Center – Richardson, Texas.

Parkview Terrace at the Marriott Marquis – Houston.

Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress – Orlando, Florida.

The Tank at the Golden Nugget – Las Vegas.

Bayou Segnette State Park Wave Pool – Westwego, Louisiana.

Annenberg Community Beach House – Santa Monica, California.

