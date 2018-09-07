Lennar Homes, industrial uses to be discussed by Apache Junction commission

A Lennar Homes subdivision on 38 acres and changing 50 acres zoned commercial to industrial will be discussed at Tuesday’s Apache Junction Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11, in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.

Lennar Homes

The commission is to hold a public hearing on a land use map amendment to the city’s general plan, proposing to redesignate a 38-acre property at the southwest corner of East Old West Highway and South Goldfield Road from community commercial to medium density residential so the property may later be developed with a conventional single family homes subdivision.

McMillan Manufactured Home Development Co. LC and Lennar Homes are to be represented by Ralph Pew.

U-haul, industrial uses

The commission is to hold a public hearing on a general plan land use map amendment to redesignate 50 acres of a 78-acre property at the southeast corner of U.S. Highway 60 and South Idaho Road from community commercial to light industrial/business park.

A companion rezoning case seeks to rezone the 50-acre property from general commercial by planned development to light industrial/business park by planned development.

Applicants Amerco Real Estate Co. and U-Haul International LLC are to be represented by David Pollock.

Approval of the map amendment will ensure there is land available in the city of Apache Junction to accommodate new industrial and commercial vendors, according to a report provided by Amerco to the commission.

A U-Haul truck rental and self-storage facility is to be the first development within the rezoned area, according to the report.

It is to be constructed on about 10 acres at the southeast corner of the freeway and Idaho Road and includes about 200 spaces for RV, boat and vehicle storage, Apache Junction Senior Planner Rudy Esquivias said at the commission’s Aug. 14 meeting.

The 50-acre site will be for light-industry/business park uses to “exclude some of the more obnoxious uses that might not go good next to a 28-acre shopping center should it develop there and also the business park to the east is more of a light-industrial, not so much heavy-industrial type of development,” Mr. Esquivias said.

The Apache Junction City Council is to discuss the case and vote on it at a Tuesday, Sept. 18, meeting.

