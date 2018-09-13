Lennar Homes, industrial uses to be discussed by Apache Junction City Council

A Lennar Homes subdivision on 38 acres and changing 50 acres zoned commercial to industrial will be discussed at Tuesday’s Apache Junction City Council meeting.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 18 in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.

Lennar Homes

The council is to hold a public hearing on a land use map amendment to the city’s general plan, proposing to redesignate a 38-acre property at the southwest corner of East Old West Highway and South Goldfield Road from community commercial to medium density residential so the property may later be developed with a conventional single family homes subdivision.

Applicant McMillan Manufactured Home Development Co. and Lennar Homes are to be represented by Ralph Pew.

General plan amendments are allowed once a year and must be approved by the city council, officials said.

The Apache Junction Planning and Zoning Commission on Sept. 11 voted unanimously to recommend that the council approve the general plan change. Voting yes were Chairwoman Theresa Nesser, Vice Chairman Peter Heck and commissioners Willie Howard, Michael McGraw, Robert Schroeder, Michael Frank and Steve Kridler.

Two Apache Junction residents told the commission that they like the plan to bring homes to the area.

“As a member of and a representative of Mountain View Lutheran Church, we hope to welcome this development. We could use some company out in the far reaches of Apache Junction,” Frank Schoenbeck said to the commission.

“I’d rather see houses there than a commercial development, as far as traffic goes,” he said.

“I was one of the people in favor of this development,” local resident Jayson Sinelli said.

“I’m also in favor of having utilities extended down the road to our house,” he said.

U-haul, industrial uses

The council is also to hold a public hearing on a general plan land use map amendment to redesignate 50 acres of a 78-acre property at the southeast corner of U.S. Highway 60 and South Idaho Road from community commercial to light industrial/business park.

David Pollock, representing applicants Amerco Real Estate Co. and U-Haul International LLC, asked the Apache Junction planning commission Sept. 11 to continue for 60 days a companion case to rezone the 50-acre property from general commercial by planned development to light industrial/business park by planned development.

City officials had recently stated a half-street of 75 feet of improvements would be required on Idaho Road instead of the standard 50 feet and the company needs to determine that cost and other items before moving forward, he said.

Other items that need to be determined include the cost of a traffic light, details on required architectural compatibility details and stormwater requirements, Mr. Pollock said.

“We are committed to this project. We are committed to working with you in order to give you what you need to help grow your city for employment, for sales tax and for an opportunity and the industrial that you desperately need,” Mr. Pollack said to the commission.

“So I am asking you today to please allow us to move forward with the general plan so we don’t have to wait until next year, allow the … rezoning to be tabled for now so that we can come back when we have all of the answers and we can be a commitment to say ‘We’re fine. Let’s go,’” he said.

The commission voted unanimously to recommend that the council continue the rezoning case to Nov. 13. The commission also voted unanimously to recommend that the council approve the general plan amendment.

Approval of the general plan amendment will ensure there is land available in the city of Apache Junction to accommodate new industrial and commercial vendors, according to a report provided by Amerco to the commission.

A U-Haul truck rental and self-storage facility is to be the first development within the rezoned area, according to the report.

It is to be constructed on about 10 acres at the southeast corner of the freeway and Idaho Road and includes about 200 spaces for RV, boat and vehicle storage, Apache Junction Senior Planner Rudy Esquivias said at the planning commission’s Aug. 14 meeting.

The 50-acre site will be for light-industry/business park uses to “exclude some of the more obnoxious uses that might not go good next to a 28-acre shopping center should it develop there and also the business park to the east is more of a light-industrial, not so much heavy-industrial type of development,” Mr. Esquivias said.

