Lennar Homes ‘Goldview’ subdivision rezoning OK’d at Old West Highway, Goldfield

Councilmembers Jeff Struble and Gail Evans and Vice Mayor Chip Wilson at a City Council meeting. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

Land has been rezoned from commercial to residential for a 179-lot Goldview, manufactured-home subdivision near the southwest corner of Old West Highway and Goldfield Road.

The Apache Junction City Council on May 7 unanimously approved two resolutions pertaining to the application by McMillan Manufactured Home Development Co. LLC and Lennar Homes for the 38-acre property. Homes are to range from 1,952 square feet to 2,580 square feet in size.

A models grand opening could be held in 1.5 years, Todd Skoro of Lennar Homes said to the council.

“I do like the size of the homes,” Councilmember Gail Evans said.

Apache Junction Mayor Jeff Serdy at a recent council meeting. (Arianna Grainey, Independent Newsmedia)

“Once you get this going, we have a lot of state land to the south and we think there’ll be a chain reaction. Once somebody goes in there and gets a chunk of it other people will want it, so we’d like to see you be first, maybe,” Mayor Jeff Serdy said.

Entrances are planned off of Goldfield and Starr Road, which will connect to Old West Highway, Sidney Urias, city planner, said to the council.

“They’re also showing lots of open space — I think it’s 6 acres in total — and a central park with a number of amenity features,” he said.

Lennar Homes has five floor plans with three elevations each and a number of color options, he said.

“Staff has reviewed the elevations and are supportive of the architecture,” Mr. Urias said.

Planned-development requests include deviating from the city’s zoning ordinance, with a reduction of the minimum lot size from 50 to 45 feet and a reduction in minimum lot area from 5,000 square feet to 4,675 square feet, he said.

A central park includes bocce ball courts, climbing boulders, horseshoe pits, a swing set, ramadas, grills and picnic tables, according to staff report.

All homes are proposed to have a “smart” technology suite, with Lennar marketing the package as Lennar Connected Homes. They feature Wi-Fi certified homes that include multiple access points built into the home during construction, Amazon Alexa, Smart Thermostats, e-keys to the front door, doorbell cameras powered by Samsung and music powered by Sonos, according to the report.

“We’ve had neighborhood outreach and nothing but positive support,” Ralph Pew, representing the applicant, said to the council.

“The planned development is justified with the nature of the amenities that are provided: the design of the open space; the elevations of the product; the new electronics that are in all of these Lennar Homes, the Wi-Fi, the e-thermostats, open the door automatically. Everything you can think of is in these new homes,” he said.

Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com