Learn about transportation safety plan at July 24 meeting

With 530 fatal crashes on roadways within Pinal County between 2008 and 2017, the Sun Corridor Metropolitan Planning Organization, in cooperation with Central Arizona Governments, Maricopa Association of Governments, and Pinal County, is developing a comprehensive Strategic Transportation Safety Plan for the cities, towns, and tribal communities in Pinal County.

“The goal of the study is to identify crash trends and safety issues, develop strategies to reduce the number of crashes, and implement solutions for safer travel in the county,” according to a release.

Community members can learn more about the transportation safety plan by attending a meeting in Apache Junction, San Tan Valley or Florence.

The following meetings will be an open-house format with a brief presentation at approximately 5:10 p.m. Attendees will have an opportunity to meet with members of the study team for informal discussion on the study recommendations and view crash map data from the study. The same information will be presented at each meeting:

5-6:30 p.m. July 24 at the Apache Junction Multi-generational Center (Room 117), 1035 N. Idaho Road.

5-6:30 p.m. July 30 at the Central Arizona College (San Tan Campus), 3736 E. Bella Vista Road in San Tan Valley.

5-6:30 p.m. July 31 at the Pinal County Administrative Complex (Ironwood Room 101), 135 N. Pinal St. in Florence.

For more information on the safety plan or community meetings, call Taylor Barker at 623-850-3901

Pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Sun Corridor Metropolitan Planning Organization endeavors to ensure the accessibility of all its programs, projects and services to all persons with disabilities. If you need an accommodation for this meeting, call Irene Higgs at 520-705-5143 at least 48 hours prior to the meeting so that accommodations may be arranged.

