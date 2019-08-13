Learn about school district bond, override election at Sept. 26 community education forum

Apache Junction Unified School District offices at 1575 W. Southern Ave. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

A community education forum on Apache Junction Unified School District’s capital improvement bond Proposition 432 and the override Proposition 433 that will be on the November ballot will be held in Gold Canyon.

It will be held 6-8 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Gold Canyon Community Church, 5810 S. Alameda Road, according to a release.

“Will our Apache Junction and Gold Canyon children have what they need to be successful from our schools, in an environment conducive to learning? Be informed, ask your questions, express your concerns then decide how you will vote for the children in our communities,” according to the release.

Bonds are loans made to the school district. A bond provides additional funding to use for capital items such as renovating buildings, purchasing school buses, equipment and technology, building an addition or constructing new facilities, the release states.

The average assessed value of a home in the district is $131,000. Based on this average assessed value, homeowners will see an increase of approximately $12 per month if the bond passes. A community oversight committee will be created to ensure that monies are spent in the areas communicated by the district, according to the release.

An override allows voters in a school district to approve additional funding for district additional assistance — capital — expenses. The override, Proposition 433, would allow the district to exceed its budget by 10% for seven years. AJUSD does not have an override in place. The most recent maintenance and operations override was renewed in 2003.

Dr. Krista Anderson

“How will the capital override affect property tax rates? How will the capital override impact Apache Junction and Gold Canyon students? Answers to these questions and many more will be addressed at this community forum. AJUSD Superintendent Dr. Kristin Anderson and other representatives will be there to educate and answer your many questions,” according to the release.

