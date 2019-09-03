Law enforcement street crimes training in Apache Junction Sept. 23-25

Apache Junction Police Department is the class organizer. (Apache Junction Police Department)

A law-enforcement training class on street crimes is to be held Sept. 23-25 at the Superstition Fire and Medical District’s training facility, 3700 E. 16th Ave. in Apache Junction.

Fees and registration information are at streetcrimes.com/events/apache-junction-az-september-23-25-2019/.

“All of our street crimes instructors have at least 25 years of actual street experience,” according to the website.

“Our instructors blend their unique experiences in patrol, narcotics, gang crimes, undercover work, S.W.A.T. Team and federal task forces to present street-tested techniques that you won’t find at any other law enforcement training seminar,” the website states.

A warning at the website states “This training features very graphic videos and strong language intended for serious law enforcers only.”

