Last 9 miles of State Route 88 reopens after Woodbury Fire

The Woodbury Fire at Roosevelt Bridge, according to inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/photographs/6382.

The Arizona Department of Transportation has reopened the last stretch of State Route 88 (Apache Trail) that had been closed since the Woodbury Fire burned more than 100,000 acres immediately east of the roadway.

This unpaved section lies between milepost 220 east of Tortilla Flat and milepost 229 just west of the turnoff to the Apache Lake marina, according to a release

Motorists using SR 88 should be aware of the possibility of severe flooding and debris flows from areas burned in the Woodbury Fire. Daylight travel is recommended.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.

When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, our free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas — where possible, in advance of alternate routes.

