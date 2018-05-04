Lane closures planned on State Route 88 northeast of Apache Junction

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for delays while crews apply surface sealant on State Route 88, starting northeast of Apache Junction to Tortilla Flat. SR 88 will be narrowed to one alternating lane of travel while pavement preservation work is underway.
Work is scheduled to occur from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays and from 6 a.m. to noon Friday, beginning May 7 and continuing through May 17. Flaggers and a pilot car operation will direct drivers through the work zone, according to a release.
For more information on the SR 88 project, visit the project website at azdot.gov/SR88
Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.
For more information, call the ADOT Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or email Projects@azdot.gov.
