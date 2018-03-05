Land south of U.S. Highway 60 prime for development, city says

Rezoning for a 90,000-square-foot manufacturing facility was recently approved by the Apache Junction City Council for land on the northwest corner of Tomahawk Road and Baseline Avenue.
The property owner, J&J Property Holdings, and Americana Building Products, the applicant, represented by Geff Purcell, sought a rezoning from General Rural Low Density Single-family Detached Residential (“RS-GR”) and Industrial (“B-5”) to Industrial by Planned Development (“B-5/PD”). It was approved by the Apache Junction City Council Feb. 6.
The facility, which is to have powder-coating equipment to bond granulated plastic to steel structures such as for playgrounds, could be up and running by the end of the year, Mr. Purcell said Feb. 7.
He told the council that ancillary businesses could be seeking to locate nearby.
“Eighty percent of the work we will do there will probably be contracted to other area manufacturers,” Mr. Purcell said to the council. “The economy’s picking up and we’re seeing a lot of growth in this type of thing. The good thing is, manufacturers like coating operations to be near so they can limit their transportation costs, so it’s a possibility that it will attract additional light-manufacturers to your city. So that will be something to … set aside some additional area for industrial for growth,” he said.
Mr. Purcell’s light-manufacturing facility could attract other industrial or light-manufacturing uses to the city, Janine Solley, director of economic development for Apache Junction, said in an e-mailed response to questions.
“It is quite possible that a manufacturer’s operation would attract other businesses to an area, especially those that may be operating within that company’s supply chain. Proximity tends to impact material shipping and transportation costs, may create greater efficiencies in economies of scale and businesses can even share distribution networks. It’s common to find businesses that share common markets, have similar geographic requirements, or need similar – and available – types of workers to cluster together because it makes good business sense,” she said.
Some property south of U.S. Highway 60, the Superstition Freeway, is designated in the city’s General Plan as light industrial or business park. One strategy listed in the General Plan is to develop clean industrial use areas along U.S. Highway 60, according to documents at https://www.ajcity.net/372/Documents-Maps.
“The city has very few sites zoned for industrial use, particularly sites that are considered to be ‘shovel-ready’ – having appropriate zoning in place, basic sewer, water, gas, etc. at or very nearby the site – which somewhat restricts our ability to widely market Apache Junction to potential industrial users,” Ms. Solley said. “As we are able, we do respond to business leads generated by the Arizona Commerce Authority, Greater Phoenix Economic Council and the Sun Corridor when they put out a call for small sites needed by businesses looking to relocate to Arizona – assuming we have a site that meets the client’s criteria. Moving forward, it will be critical for Apache Junction to adequately plan land uses for business park/office/industrial when state land development opens to the south so that we can more adequately diversify and bring additional living-wage job opportunities to the community and rely less on seasonal visitors, tourism and retail sales, which can all be volatile depending on the overall economic climate,” she said.
When asked if the city of Apache Junction could invest in infrastructure like Mesa did for its Elliot Road Technology Corridor Planned Area Development Overlay – which attracted Apple to the former First Solar site – she said the city could do it, especially for state trust land. The state trust land stretches south of Baseline Avenue to San Tan Valley.
“Assuming there were land available, the city could certainly consider the investment of infrastructure to help spur private investment,” she said. “The most logical extension of and opportunity for a business corridor would be to the south on state land. With only a conceptual plan in place for those 12-square miles, it would not be prudent for the city to act at this time as there is no certainty of development patterns on that state land until such time it becomes available for development. Building infrastructure to the south now is not feasible.”
Developers interested in moving to Apache Junction can find information on the city’s website at https://www.ajcity.net/766/Community-Profile.
The city also has a limited “available properties” tool online. It is at https://www.ajcity.net/realEstate.aspx??tk=NpkY32hz04oLIdw3AMVxX71fnig%3d&p=myaccount&u=1073&ts=636113718305037605&br=true&_end=1, she said.
“More often than not folks just contact us or planning to identify where commercial or industrial zoned properties are located. We also have access to two commercial databases, Costar and Loopnet, whereby we can search for properties, assuming they are listed with a commercial broker,” Ms. Solley said.
She can be reached at 480-474-5076 or at jsolley@ajcity.net.
Apache Junction Councilman Jeff Struble said he likes that light-manufacturing jobs may locate near the new Americana Building Products building.
“It provides good-paying jobs and gives us another foot in the door for attracting other like businesses into the area … south of the freeway,” he said in an interview after the Feb. 6 council meeting.
Clean-industrial businesses are best, he said.
“Where there’s not going to be big smokestacks, but enclosed buildings where there’s manufacturing of whatever it might be. It would be awesome if we could work with the GPEC, which is the Greater Phoenix Economic Council, on attracting those businesses that support all of the bigger businesses, the Boeings, the Apples, the mining companies – the mines up in Globe and such. They have all kinds of needs and if we can attract the businesses that build the material that they need, the equipment that they need, that is what we can do here,” Councilman Struble said.
With the zoning in place for Americana Building Products, other developers with low-impact businesses will be attracted to the area, Apache Junction Mayor Jeff Serdy said in an interview after the Feb. 6 meeting.
“Low-impact like this, without smokestacks. No smell, no noise, no disturbance,” he said.
“People are going to see that the zoning is there and that it’s very close to the freeway. Everything is there; we have water, sewer. It’s natural to expand,” Mayor Serdy said.
