Kridler, Biggs retain commission, board seats amid conflict of interest allegations

The Apache Junction City Council did not remove two volunteers from a municipal board and commission who are alleged to have conflicts of interest when dealing with a local restaurant because they may be friends with its owner.

No motion was made, nor did the council vote on the matter on Jan. 15. Discussion focused on increasing efforts at training on identifying conflicts of interest, open meeting law, public-record law and parliamentary procedures.

Councilwoman Gail Evans had asked for the agenda item where Steve Kridler from the planning and zoning commission and Braden Biggs from the board of adjustment could be removed if they did not communicate their recusal in writing by Jan. 17 from any current or future matter involving the Hitching Post and/or its owner, Mehmood Mohiuddin.

The possible revocation of a conditional use permit for outdoor entertainment activities at Hitching Post Restaurant, 2341 and 2345 N. Apache Trail, is to be heard by the planning and zoning commission after hearings are held with the board of adjustment over other matters. The Apache Junction City Council last summer granted a permit to Mr. Mohiuddin to conduct certain outdoor entertainment activities, subject to conditions of approval, some of which were time sensitive and have not been completed.

Councilwoman Robin Barker said the council discussed allegations at a meeting in December.

“We talked about it, we hashed it over. We instructed staff to please send the minutes to the two folks that were discussed at that meeting,” she said.

“I truly do not understand why you can’t be friends with someone and still be on a board? That bothers me. That bothers me a lot,” Councilwoman Barker said.

Councilwoman Christa Rizzi said volunteers on boards and commissions should be treated better.

“In my opinion, this really feels like a really mean way to treat our board members. To my knowledge there has not been an issue that has come up with board members’ conflicts of interest in the past, but I would hope that this council does not set the precedence by treating our board members in this manner,” Councilwoman Rizzi said.

“Absolutely, let’s get some training. Let’s make sure this doesn’t happen again, but let’s not handle a situation with our board members like this again either.”

