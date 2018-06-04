Kim Dismuke is named 1st female head coach of USA Track & Field men’s national team

Central Arizona College’s Assistant Women’s Track and Field Coach Kim Dismuke is named the first female head coach of the USA Track & Field men’s national team.

As the first woman to serve as head coach for a Team USATF men’s junior or senior national team, she will lead the team during the International Association of Athletics Federations U20 Championships scheduled for July 10-15 in Tampere, Finland, according to a press release.

“The IAAF U20 Championships is one of Team USATF’s most important international competitions, with many future Olympic stars getting their first opportunities to win a medal on the global stage. Team USATF has won 21 medals at each of the last two IAAF U20 Championships, in 2014 and 2016, to dominate the medal tables,” stated a USATF press release.

Ms. Dismuke, an 11-year assistant head coach of women’s sprints at CAC, previously served as head coach at Moon Valley High School in Phoenix for 10 years where she coached numerous regional and state champions and was voted the Arizona 4A Desert Sky/Skyline’s Track & Field Coach of the Year four times, according to the release.

Currently the Women’s Committee Chair of USATF’s Arizona Association, she served as an assistant coach for the Arizona Rising Suns youth team that competed at the Junior Olympic level; assistant coach for Team USATF for the 2011 Thorpe Cup; events manager at the 2012 IAAF World Indoor Championships; women’s head coach at the 2012 Great North City Games; and women’s head coach at the 2015 Pan Am Junior Championships.

