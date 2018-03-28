Kickoff meeting for Apache Junction transportation plan set for April 4

Apache Junction will gather information 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 4, for its Active Transportation Plan.
The session will take place in the Apache Junction Multi-generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road, Apache Junction.
The city has embarked on a year-long process to create a transportation plan, a planning document for the provision of sidewalks, bicycle lanes, bicycle paths and equestrian paths, officials stated in a release announcing the meeting.
“The plan is not simply a ‘trails plan’ but a guiding document to make bicycling, walking and horseback riding safer and more enjoyable for all residents and visitors of the city,” the release stated.
The purpose of the project kickoff meeting is to explain the planning process, the project schedule and obtain the community’s input into the plan.
A project website and survey is at www.ajcity.net/active.
Residents are invited to take a survey for a chance to win a bicycle donated by Junction Bicycle. The bicycle will be raffled off at the end of the April 4 meeting.
Those who have questions should contact the Development Services Department, 480-474-5082.
