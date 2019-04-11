Keep Apache Junction beautiful by cutting overgrown weeds, vegetation

With the rainy winter, the weed fight this year is going to be particularly challenging and city officials want to encourage everyone to help keep Apache Junction beautiful by keeping weeds under 10 inches tall and trimming excess growth on fast-growing desert trees and shrubs.

Later this month, city officials will begin notifying owners and/or occupants of weed- and overgrowth-related issues, according to a release.

All property owners and/or occupants are responsible for their half of any alleys at the rear of their properties and all the way to the pavement on front and side yards, according to the release.

Although this is also wild flower season, once the flowers are gone, it is best to clear the area because the dried out flower plants are not only unsightly but are fire fuel.

There are multiple methods for weed eradication and trimming. Use care when using chemicals. Setting fire to weeds is not recommended. Recently, a garage was set on fire while an owner was torching weeds, according to the release.

Any questions can be directed to the code compliance hotline at 480-474-5112 or go to ajcity.net/requesttracker.aspx.

