Kauffman Homes subdivision OK’d near Apache Junction landfill

A total of 40 acres south of the freeway and surrounded by Arizona State Trust land can be developed with a 259-lot Kauffman Homes housing subdivision, the Apache Junction City Council decided recently.

The council on Dec. 18 voted unanimously to approve rezoning land from industrial to residential uses and, in a separate vote, a preliminary plat for the property. It is approximately one-fourth of a mile south of east Baseline Avenue on the east side of the south Cortez Road alignment.

The property was rezoned from B-5 industrial to RS-5/PD medium/high-density single-family detached conventional homes by planned development. It is east of the landfill, which, when closed in December 2035, is to be turned into a regional park.

“Councils over the years have recognized the fact that our development is going to be to the south,” Councilman Dave Waldron said at the meeting.

“South is our way to grow. The only other way is north. If we don’t allow development to the south, the continued protection of large lots to the north is going to get tougher and tougher.”

“It seems to me that this could be the development that really could be the key to open up state land, to get them off the dime and get them working towards getting this land out to auction,” he said.

The Arizona State Land Department manages approximately 9.2 million acres of state trust lands. The land is held in trust and managed for the sole purpose of generating revenue for the 13 state trust land beneficiaries, the largest of which is Arizona’s K-12 education, according to land.az.gov.

Councilwoman Gail Evans said it is up to the home owners if they’d like to live near a landfill.

“It’s actually up to the purchasers if they want to live next to a dump,” she said.

“Other parts of this Valley — I’ve been in real estate for 30 years — people have bought next to dumps. Would I personally want to do that? I don’t think so. Some people it doesn’t bother. It is going to be a park. They can have that to look forward to,” she said.

Two gated entrances are planned at the housing subdivision, Dan Kauffman of Kauffman Homes said to the council.

Amenities include a lap pool, clubhouse, basketball court, pickleball court, tot lot and a dog park, he said.

Most of the planned homes are with two-car garages, while two of the houses will have three-car garages, Mr. Kauffman said.

One- and two-story homes are planned on 3,600- to 4,500-square-foot lots, according to city documents.

“I am excited about the community coming in, being the first there in state land. I think it will be exciting for the city itself to start that area and start all of that area going,” Mr. Kauffman said.

