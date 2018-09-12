Jill Ruot gains national recognition for aquatic professionalism

Apache Junction Parks and Recreation coordinator Jill Ruot is a nationally recognized aquatics professional.

She is named the September “Competitor AOAP Aquatic Professional of the Month” by the Association of Aquatics Professionals, a nationally recognized agency, according to a press release.

The monthly recognition is a recurring feature of AOAP, naming a member of the national association “who has risen above the competition,” the release said.

“Jill has more than risen above the competition, she sets a standard for all of us at Parks and Recreation,” said AJ Parks and Recreation Director Liz Langenbach in a prepared statement. “She brings a high level of professionalism and energy to everything she does for our department and the citizens of our community.”

The AJ Parks and Recreation aquatics/fitness coordinator began her career teaching swimming lessons and lifeguarding more than 20 years ago in North Dakota, the release said.

Ms. Ruot has spent the past 13 years with Apache Junction, beginning as a seasonal pool manager, then rebuilding the water aerobics program, the release said, noting that she was added to the full-time staff when the Multi-Generational Center opened.

She has also participated in developing the city’s employee wellness program, the release added.

A member of the Drowning Prevention Coalition of Arizona, Ms. Ruot also volunteers at parks and aquatics conferences and has daily workout videos in the Aquatics Professionals digital newsletter, the release stated.

