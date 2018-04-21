Ironwood Drive section rezoned to attract development

Rezoning land along Ironwood Drive between Apache Trail and Broadway Avenue to make future development easier was approved at a recent meeting of the Apache Junction City Council.
Many of the properties have small lot sizes, Danielle Jordan, planning intern, said at the April 17 council meeting.
The rezoning allows for a 5-foot-minimum front, interior-side, street-side, rear and front setbacks, she said.
Voting for the rezoning on April 17 were Mayor Jeff Serdy, Vice Mayor Chip Wilson and council members Jeff Struble, Gail Evans, Dave Waldron and Robin Barker. Council member Christa Rizzi was absent.
“It’s a good idea,” Councilwoman Evans said prior to the council’s vote.
The city-initiated case rezoned the properties from B-1 (General Commercial) to B-2/PD (Old West Commercial by Planned Development) for the purpose of revising certain code requirements to make future developments easier, according to the agenda.
The Apache Junction Planning and Zoning Commission at a recent meeting voted 7-0 to recommend that the city council approve the city-initiated rezoning. Voting yes were Chairwoman Theresa Nesser, Vice Chairman Peter Heck and members Willie Howard, Michael McGraw, Steve Kridler, Robert Schroeder and Michael Frank.
“This particular strip is restrained by these very small, very shallow lots,” Rudy Esquivias, senior planner, said to the commission.
Elisa Krable, who co-owns property in the 400 block of South Ironwood Drive, told the commissioners that she agreed with the rezoning.
“I would encourage the board to vote yes on this,” she said in the public hearing portion of the meeting.
“I think it would help all of the businesses as we’re trying to go and develop into what we want to bring into the community and I think it’s a great proposal and I think it should be moved forward,” she said.
The B-1 zoned parcels along Ironwood have small lot sizes that make application of all the regulations of the B-1 zone difficult, Ms. Jordan, planning intern, said in a memo to the commission.
“Because of this, future commercial development and redevelopment along this corridor will cause hardship and practical difficulties for property owners when trying to meet setback, parking and landscaping requirements,” she said in the memo.
The rezoning is needed to attract businesses of retail and professional offices, she said in the memo.
“Currently, there is a proposed doctor’s office and retail space at the northwest corner of Broadway Avenue and Ironwood Drive that staff is working closely with that would benefit from this rezoning,” Ms. Jordan said.
