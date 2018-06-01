Intersection repairs planned June 5 at Ironwood at Baseline
Southbound Ironwood Drive at Baseline Avenue will be restricted to one lane and no left turns for repairs at the intersection starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday, June 5.
The work is expected to be completed by the end of day, according to a release from the city of Apache Junction.
Any questions related to this project should be directed to the Apache Junction Public Works Department at 480-982-1055.
