Intersection repairs planned June 5 at Ironwood at Baseline

Southbound Ironwood Drive at Baseline Avenue will be restricted to one lane and no left turns for repairs at the intersection starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday, June 5.

The work is expected to be completed by the end of day, according to a release from the city of Apache Junction.

Any questions related to this project should be directed to the Apache Junction Public Works Department at 480-982-1055.

