International magazine association awards Arizona Highways 17 times

Arizona Highways magazine, published by the Arizona Department of Transportation, won 17 awards at the International Regional Magazine Association’s recent annual conference in Denver.

Among those, the magazine won three first-place gold awards for a feature story by frequent contributor Matt Jaffe, a headline by editor Robert Stieve and a portrait photograph by Scott Baxter.

“I’m tremendously proud of the incredible work being done every day by our team, especially the editorial and design team,” Kelly Mero, publisher of Arizona Highways, stated in a release. “Every person at Arizona Highways contributed to these awards by making sure we bring the best products to market.”

This is the fourth straight year that the association has honored Arizona Highways with at least 16 awards.

Gold award winners:

Nature and Environment: A Little Cat Goes a Long Way, by Matt Jaffe.

Headline: Growing, Growing, Gone, by Robert Stieve.

Portrait Photo: Dear Jim …, by Scott Baxter.

Silver award winners:

Profile: The Maverick, by Kelly Vaughn.

Single Photo: In the Frame, by Derek Von Briesen.

Photo Series: The Big Pictures: Monument Valley.

Portrait Series: The Maverick, by Scott Baxter.

Magazine Photographer of the Year: David Muench.

Overall Art Direction: Barb Denney & Keith Whitney.

Department: The Journal.

Cover: February 2017.

Bronze award winners:

Travel Feature: Fringe Benefits, by Matt Jaffe.

General Feature: Identifying Flying Objects, by Matt Jaffe.

Column: Editor’s Letter, by Robert Stieve.

Art Direction Single Story: The Big Pictures: Red Rock Country, by Barb Denney.

Chris Gall received an award of merit for an illustration of Canyon de Chelly, and the magazine received a second award of merit for a Special Focus edition published in December 2017.

