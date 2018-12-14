Internal Revenue Service warns of email phishing scams

The Internal Revenue Service is advising the public of an increase in new, sophisticated email phishing scams, according to a release from the Apache Junction Police Department.

“If you are not aware, phishing refers to the clever method in which criminals try to get your personal information through deceptive emails and websites. Phishing messages are designed to trick you into thinking that you need or want something,” Capt. Arnold Freeman, of AJPD’s administrative and support services division, said in the release.

“There may even be an official-looking business logo attached to a message. The crook is trying to get you to click on a link or download an attachment. If you do, this may give access to some of your personal information and/or may insert a virus or malware into your computer,” he said.

The key is to watch for messages from what appear to be a trusted source. The IRS does not send out messages to the public through email, according to the release.

“Since the holidays and tax-filing season are approaching, the public is warned against methods to steal your money or tax information. A common way to discover that an email is not legitimate is when you see poor spelling and grammar in the text. The public is encouraged to report any suspicious emails and to forward the message to phishing@irs.gov,” according to the release.

“Please remember to never respond to an email with your personal information. You cannot be certain of who is on the other end receiving it unless you initiated the contact,” Capt. Freeman said in the release.

