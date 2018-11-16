Intermittent traffic signal outages at Apache Trail change to Nov. 27-28

Traffic signal repairs at Apache Trail and Phelps/North Apache Trail have been rescheduled to Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 27-28.

According to a press release, work will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The project is scheduled to repair and replace damaged and outdated traffic signal wiring, resulting in intermittent traffic signal outages.

The street is not expected to close and police officers will be stationed to manage the traffic through the intersection during the outages, the release stated, adding that drivers can expect delays during the intermittent outages.

Motorists were originally advised of scheduled repairs and outages planned for Nov. 14-15, but due to the contractor’s schedule, the work was delayed, the release noted.

Unless a police officer instructs otherwise, drivers are advised to treat a dark traffic signal as a four-way stop, the release said.

