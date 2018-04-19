Intermittent street-lane closures planned on Delaware Drive

The city of Apache Junction Public Works Department will be conducting street shoulder and drainage ditch maintenance along Delaware Drive from April 24 to May 3.
Work will result in intermittent stoppage to southbound traffic between Broadway Avenue and 16th Avenue during the hours of 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday, according to a release.
No Friday or weekend work is planned. This is not a full road closure, but traffic will be stopped on southbound Delaware for a few minutes at a time, according to the release.
