Industrial uses, U-Haul storage sought for 50 acres near freeway in Apache Junction

Changing 50 acres zoned commercial to industrial at U.S. Highway 60 and Idaho Road will be discussed at Tuesday’s Apache Junction Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.

The city of Apache Junction needs industrial-zoned land for its employment corridor, a city official told the commission Aug. 14.

“We are looking for a jobs-producing corridor,” Elan Vallender, senior economic development specialist for the city of Apache Junction, said about businesses locating in an industrial area.

The city is under-zoned for industrial, he said.

“The largest industrial piece of land that we have – contiguous acreage – is about 3 acres in size and the largest available building we have in the city is about 10,000 square feet,” Mr. Vallender said.

“As this applicant has brought forth a project to the city, we had discussions with them in regards to the project that they are interested in and the city’s desire to expand our employment corridors,” he said.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 28 in a new location, in the Superstition Fire and Medical District’s board room, 565 N. Idaho Road.

The commission is also to discuss at the Aug. 28 meeting rezoning property at Old West Highway and Goldfield Road for a 38-acre Lennar Homes subdivision.

U-haul, industrial uses

The commission is to hold a public hearing on a general plan land use map amendment to redesignate 50 acres of a 78-acre property at the southeast corner of US60 and South Idaho Road from community commercial to light industrial/business park.

A companion rezoning case seeks to rezone the 50-acre property from general commercial by planned development to light industrial/business park by planned development.

Applicants Amerco Real Estate Co. and U-Haul International LLC are to be represented by David Pollock.

Approval of the map amendment will ensure there is land available in the city of Apache Junction to accommodate new industrial and commercial vendors, according to a report provided by Amerco to the commission.

“By increasing the employment base and providing economic diversity, Apache Junction will be protected from shifts in the economy. This is a systemic resolution that meets the future economic development goals of the city,” according to the report.

A U-Haul truck rental and self-storage facility is to be the first development within the rezoned area, according to the report.

It is to be constructed on about 10 acres at the southeast corner of the freeway and Idaho Road and includes about 200 spaces for RV, boat and vehicle storage, Apache Junction Senior Planner Rudy Esquivias said at the commission’s Aug. 14 meeting.

The 50-acre site will be for light-industry/business park uses to “exclude some of the more obnoxious uses that might not go good next to a 28-acre shopping center should it develop there and also the business park to the east is more of a light-industrial, not so much heavy-industrial type of development,” Mr. Esquivias said.

The planning and zoning commission is to vote on a recommendation for the city council on the case at a meeting Tuesday, Sept. 11. The council is to discuss the case and vote on it at a Tuesday, Sept. 18, meeting.

Lennar Homes

The commission is to hold a public hearing on a land use map amendment to the city’s general plan, proposing to redesignate a 38-acre property at the southwest corner of East Old West Highway and South Goldfield Road from community commercial to medium density residential so the property may later be developed with a conventional single family homes subdivision.

McMillan Manufactured Home Development Co. LC and Lennar Homes are to be represented by Ralph Pew.

“What Lennar wants to do is bring in a new residential neighborhood to our city,” Mr. Esquivias said at the planning and zoning commission’s Aug. 14 meeting.

“Your typical single-family residential neighborhood, some internal greenery and retention areas, about 178 lots,” he said, adding that it will not be an age-restricted development.

Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com