Illegal use of fireworks incidents reported in Gold Canyon July 1-7 to PCSO

Jul 11th, 2018

Above are the general locations of illegal use of fireworks incidents reported July 1-7 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Gold Canyon.

They included:

July 4

  • Reported at 8:57 p.m. in the 8800 block of East Rainier Drive.
  • Reported at 9:09 p.m. in the 4700 block of South Jalapa Lane.
  • Reported twice at 9:23 p.m. in the 8300 block of East Sunrise Sky Drive.
  • Reported at 11:02 p.m. in the 6500 block of East Casa de Risco North.
  • Reported at 11:36 p.m. in the 8900 block of East Rainier Drive.

July 5

  • Reported twice at 12:21 a.m. in the 8300 block of East Sunrise Sky Drive.
  • Reported at 12:22 a.m. in the 6300 block of South Mesa Vista Circle.

The PCSO reports are at communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab.

