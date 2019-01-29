Idaho Road, Lost Dutchman to McKellips closed Jan. 29-30 due to water-main break

Due to a water-main break beneath the roadway, Idaho Road from Lost Dutchman Boulevard to McKellips Road is closed.

The closure started at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29, and is to last until approximately noon on Wednesday, Jan. 30, according to a release.

It is a full roadway closure. No vehicle travel will be possible on Idaho north of Lost Dutchman during this time.

The closure is scheduled to include the overnight hours. Detours will be maintained for areas north of Lost Dutchman including Prospector Park via Ironwood Drive, according to the release.

