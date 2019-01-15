Household hazardous waste event in Apache Junction March 2

The city of Apache Junction will be holding a household hazardous waste, white goods, electronic recycling and document-shredding collection event 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 2. The event will be held at the city’s public works operations yard, 575 E. Baseline Road.

The event is open to city of Apache Junction area residents. Pinal County residents in the surrounding areas are also welcome. Participants are responsible for transporting items to the city collection site and will be asked to show proof of residency.

The household hazardous waste collection is for items that typically cannot be deposited into the regular trash. An effort will be made to recycle as much of what is collected, according to a release.

Residents may bring hazardous waste items such as anti-freeze (up to 20 gallons in up to five-gallon containers), batteries (auto/truck and marine), motor oil (up to 20 gallons in up to five-gallon containers), paint (latex and oil based, non-aerosol), and passenger, light-truck and semi-truck tires (rims will not be accepted).

Collection of hazardous waste and tires will be free of charge, according to the release.

White goods are any large household appliances such as refrigerators, air conditioners, freezers, stoves, washing machines, clothes dryers and related items. All refrigerators and freezers must be emptied of food before they will be accepted.

Electronic recycling are items such as personal computers, laptops, flat panel monitors, modems, switches, power cords, printers, wire and cabling, mice, keyboards, hard drives, floppy, DVD/CD drives, telephones, cell phones, printers, fax machines, copiers, calculators, typewriters, flat panel televisions, stereos, radios, projectors, cable equipment, video equipment, video cassette recorders, video game equipment, etc.

Document shredding of confidential documents will be done on site.

Items that will not be accepted include furniture, lamps and small appliances, or any items from businesses or commercial interests.

Call Heather Hodgman at 480-474-8500.

