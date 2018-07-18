Hospice of the Valley seeks East Valley volunteers

Hospice of the Valley needs volunteers to visit patients and provide breaks to family caregivers in the East Valley.

Orientation will be from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on August 4, 18 and 25 at the agency’s east clinical office, 2020 E. Woodside Court in Gilbert, according to a press release.

Volunteers visit with patients, run errands and offer emotional support, the release said. Musically-talented volunteers can sing or play instruments for patients.

Opportunities also are available for activities not involving patient care, including administrative duties, working at the White Dove Thrift Shoppe and sewing.

Advance application is required: hov.org/volunteer-opportunities.

Information: 602-636-6336.

