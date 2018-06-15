Horses, pot-bellied pigs regulations to be discussed by Apache Junction City Council

Laws on the handling of pot-bellied pig bites, shade structures for horses and allowing the city to recover animal-care costs for animals found in motor vehicles will be discussed at the Monday, June 18, Apache Junction City Council work session.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.

Items on the agenda include a presentation and discussion on proposed changes to Apache Junction City Code, Volume I, Chapter 6, Animals, including:

Article 6-1: rules and regulations (§ 6-1-3, allowing the city manager to conduct civil nuisance hearings; and eliminating § 6-1-8, which allows for the keeping of nine to 12 dogs).

Article 6-2: impounding generally (§ 6-2-3, allowing alternative owner notification for impoundments and abandonments).

Article 6-5: confined animals (§ 6-5-2 allowing the city to recover animal-care costs for animals found in motor vehicles).

Article 6-7: potbellied pigs (§ 6-7-4, clarifying the handling of pot-bellied pig bites).

Article 6-9: violations (§ 6-9-2, adding terminology to criminal filings and penalties).

The discussion is needed “in order to keep pace with other cities, town and state regulations and to cure problematic verbiage,” according to the agenda.

Also on the agenda is:

discussion relating to shade structures for horses.

discussion on the city’s Health and Human Services Commission duties.

discussion on proposed amendments to Apache Junction City Code, Vol. I, Chapter 3: Administration, Article 3-7: Procurement Procedure.

a presentation and discussion on proposed Resolution No. 18-23, authorizing the city to enter into an intergovernmental agreement for data access and exchange of information between the Apache Junction Police Department and the Arizona Department of Transportation.

