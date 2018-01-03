Permit for horse-boarding facility at 1715 N. Vista Road to be discussed Jan. 9, Feb. 6

A conditional use permit to continue operating and expand an existing commercial horse-boarding facility at 1715 N. Vista Road will be discussed at meetings Jan. 9 and Feb. 6, according to a public notice.

The Apache Junction Planning and Zoning Board meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, and the Apache Junction City Council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, both in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. The agendas will be posted at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.

The CUP application is from Bobbie McGhee. Case file CUP-8-17, which has been advertised for public hearing, may be reviewed 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, except holidays, at the Planning Division Office, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. For more information, call Rudy Esquivias, senior planner, at 480-474-2645.

 

