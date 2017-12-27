Hope Women’s Center helps adults, teen girls at Apache Junction site

Editor’s note: The Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent e-mailed more than a dozen local nonprofits a list of questions. This is from Hope Women’s Center.
Hope Women’s Center is a resource and referral center for women and teen girls. Our free programs include life skills and faith-based classes, mentoring, support groups, pregnancy testing and support, a program for birth parents with children in foster care, material needs, and community referrals. We have four centers across the Valley – Apache Junction, Coolidge, Phoenix and the west Valley. We are opening a fifth center in Maricopa in 2018.
What is your website and contact information?: www.hopewomenscenter.org; contact: Apache Junction Center, 480-973-HOPE or office@hopewomenscenter.org.
What did members accomplish in 2017?: Through October we served more than 400 women at our Apache Junction Center and more than 1,000 women at all our centers across the Valley. Women were able to obtain job skills and find employment, work on reunification with their children in foster care through our birth parent program, as well as find emotional healing, community, and a support network. This year also saw several new community partner relationships form to better serve our women and their families.
Did membership increase in 2017? Why or why not?: Yes we are on track to exceed last year’s numbers of clients served, programs offered and opportunities for impact.
What is your goal for 2018?: To continue to increase services to more clients in the Apache Junction and surrounding East Valley areas. We are also adding case management, lay advocacy, business development, and a leadership track to our programs.
What needs does the group have for 2018?: Our biggest needs are material resources for our clients. Clients earn points from participating in our programs to shop in our Women’s Resource Room. We need new donations of cleaning supplies, toiletries, size 5 and 6 diapers, and local business partnerships so our women can use their earned points in the community as well.
Upcoming events:
•Our annual Night of Hope Gala will be Saturday, Sept. 22, at the Phoenix Art Museum. This is an elegant evening with dinner, a silent and live auction, music, and special programming.
•We hold a monthly “Journey of Hope” for those interested in learning more about us 9-10 a.m. on the fourth Thursday of every month (fifth Thursday in November) at our Apache Junction Center, 252 N. Ironwood Drive. E-mail office@hopewomenscenter.org to learn more.
•Monthly we hold “Hope Drives” for donations from the community.
Editor’s note: Tammy Abernethy is the CEO at Hope Women’s Center.