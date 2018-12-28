Hitching Post permit for outdoor activities may be revoked, city of Apache Junction says

The possible revocation of a conditional use permit for outdoor entertainment activities at Hitching Post Restaurant, 2341 and 2345 N. Apache Trail, will be heard by the Apache Junction Planning and Zoning Commission in 2019 after hearings are held with the board of adjustment over other matters.

The Apache Junction City Council last summer granted a permit to Mehmood Mohiuddin, owner of the Hitching Post Restaurant, to conduct certain outdoor entertainment activities, subject to conditions of approval, some of which were time sensitive.

“Back in May of 2018, the City Council approved a resolution allowing Mr. Mohiuddin, owner of the Hitching Post, to conduct various outdoor activities on his property,” Rudy Esquivias, senior planner for the city of Apache Junction, said at the planning commission’s Dec. 11 meeting.

“Some of the conditions, which had a six-month timeframe, were not complied with,” he said.

Because the CUP grantee failed to comply with the time-sensitive conditions, the permit approval must be reconsidered for possible revocation, Larry Kirch, the city’s development services director, said in a memo to the commission.

The planning commission on Dec. 11 continued the item to March 12.

“The matter was scheduled for public hearing and possible revocation because of noncompliance with certain conditions prescribed as part of the CUP approval,” Mr. Kirch said in the memo.

“Simultaneously, there have also been recent notices of violation issued to the property owner, mostly over parking issues. Mr. Mohiuddin has filed an application for an appeal of the zoning administrator’s decision in response to said notices of violation,” he said.

The board of adjustment next meets at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14, in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. Agendas will be available on the city website at ajcity.net.

Legal staff has informed planning staff that pending the appeal to the board of adjustment, all proceedings related to matters involving the Hitching Post property should be stayed, Mr. Kirch said in the memo.

A 12-foot-tall Western-facade wall was to be constructed behind Hitching Post and HP Steakhouse restaurants, 2341 N. Apache Trail in Apache Junction, the city council had decided.

The next meeting of the planning commission is a special joint meeting with the parks and recreation commission at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, in the City Council Chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd., followed by a planning and zoning commission regular meeting at 7 p.m. at the same location.

