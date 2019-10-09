Hitching Post parking lot violations appeal approved by Board of Adjustment

Regular patrons at The Hitching Post Saloon contributed their time, building supplies and western memorabilia to construct an Old West town facade at the restaurant at 2341 N. Apache Trail in Apache Junction. (File photo)

An appeal of notices of violation about the Hitching Post Restaurant, 2341 and 2345 N. Apache Trail in Apache Junction, have been approved by a city board.

Mehmood Mohiuddin, the property owner, represented by Aaron Ludwig of Ludwig Law Offices Ltd., had appealed Oct. 31 and Nov. 7, 2018 violations of development agreements and parking, loading and circulation regulations.

Apache Junction Board of Adjustment Commissioner Walker Waldie made the motion to approve the appeal at the culmination of a nearly 4.5-hour meeting Oct. 7, stating that a second amendment to an economic development agreement with the City of Apache Junction doesn’t prohibit parking on the parcel.

Voting yes were Chair Frank Schoenbeck and Commissioners Luciano Buzzin, Braden Biggs and Mr. Waldie. Voting no were Vice Chair Jesse Gage and Commissioner Judy Borey.

A vote was first held on a motion to deny the appeal, but It failed, 2-4.

Vice Chair Gage made the motion to deny the appeal, stating that the applicant had not presented evidence nor met the burden of proof to demonstrate that the zoning administrator erred in his interpretation of the zoning code.

Voting yes were Vice Chair Gage and Commissioner Borey. Voting no were Chair Schoenbeck and Commissioners Waldie, Mr. Buzzin and Mr. Biggs.

“This is not something that I enjoy doing. This is one of the dirty parts of politics and of serving on a city board,” Commissioner Waldie said prior to voting against the appeal denial.

“Mr. Mohiuddin, I feel that there have been many violations by you and your business in this case. I feel the city has tried to do its best to work with you and at the same time I feel the city has been unduly burdensome upon Mr. Mohiuddin and his business,” he said.

“As someone who operates a business in Apache Junction, working within all of the zoning regulations and requirements can be overly tiresome and burdensome. In this narrow case, I’m going to side with Mr. Mohiuddin, only on the fact that upon his acquisition of the property, I feel that it was then in his right to allow his patrons to park on that lot,” Mr. Waldie said.

The economic development agreement laid out a footprint as to where activities of the Hitching Post are to be carried out, Commissioner Gage said before voting for denial of the appeal.

“I have used the back parking lot and I think it’s safer and it’s better for the business, so I certainly hope that the city and the Hitching Post can get together and figure out how to make that a parking lot. But, at the moment, that’s not part of the (economic development agreement) and that’s the line I can’t cross so I have to vote ‘yes’ for my motion,” he said.

Larry Kirch, Apache Junction director of development services

The two code-violations cases concerned vacant land to the east of the Hitching Post/Dash-In and bull-riding arena, Larry Kirch, the city’s development services director, said in a memo to the adjustment board.

“The use of this land area for parking — or any use — is a violation of the third amendment to the economic development agreement between the City of Apache Junction and Mehmood Mohiuddin — hereinafter referred to as ‘EDA’ — because that area is not depicted on the site plan that was made part of the EDA. Consequently, a violation of the EDA which was prepared pursuant to Section 1-16-13 of the Zoning Code, is a misdemeanor zoning code violation,” Mr. Kirch said.

Mr. Mohiuddin and Mr. Ludwig said in reply to the notice of violations that “Appellant’s use of the parcel (Pinal County APN100-25-043C) as a full-service restaurant/drinking place with adequate off-street, on-site parking are uses permitted both by right and by the economic development agreement, its amendments and site plans,” according to Mr. Kirch’s memo.

“The zoning administrator’s decisions in these cases are arbitrary/capricious as they’re based on 1) The city attorney’s arbitrary/capricious decision re: appellant’s use of the parcel and 2) an illegal CUP,” or conditional use permit, according to the memo.

